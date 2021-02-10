Meghan McCain Says ‘We’re Going To End Up With Marjorie Taylor Greene As President’ If Americans Don’t Stop Demonizing Each Other

Meghan McCain warned Wednesday that Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene could land in the White House if people didn’t stop demonizing each other.

McCain said on ABC’s “The View” that she was afraid political divisions would only deepen unless everyone did what they could to lower the temperature and defuse some of the rhetoric. (RELATED: Meghan McCain Unloads On GOP Over Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘There’s Sure As Hell No Middle Ground On It For Me’)

WATCH:

“I got home and I watched and I actually had to sit down when I was watching it because it literally took my breath away, and I started crying again. This is — it’s like revisiting trauma,” McCain began, leading with her response to the first day of former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial and the video shown by the House impeachment managers.

McCain said she had been especially moved when lead Impeachment Manager Jamie Raskin spoke of his daughter and her fear of returning to the Capitol.

“I too don’t want to go back to the Capitol right now, and I was literally raised going to the capitol my entire life, and I think it’s one of the most historically significant and most beautiful places in our entire country,” she explained.

McCain added she could see the possibility that some Republicans would make a political choice rather than a logical one with regard to Trump’s second impeachment trial.

“I really call to the rest of you on this show and to everyone in America, to all of us collectively come together and really try to amp down this temperature as much as we can because I don’t want to see any more violence, and I’m actually scared about what the future holds,” McCain said. “And if we just keep demonizing each other, and attaching all Republicans with those lunatics on Capitol Hill, we’re going to end up with a Marjorie Taylor Greene as president, and I’m more fearful of that than possibly anything else facing us in the future.”