Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Releases List Of 2021 Nominees

The Rock & Roll Hall released its list of 16 nominees for the class of 2021 on Wednesday.

Superstars such as Mary J. Blige, Jay-Z, Foo Fighters, Iron Maiden, the Go-Go’s, Chaka Khan, LL Cool J, Tina Turner and more made this year’s Hall of Fame list, as noted by the “Today” show.

Congratulations to the #RockHall2021 Nominees! Read more about this list and the 2021 Induction at https://t.co/iL9HlcGbDd pic.twitter.com/HWaQzuPsS3 — Rock Hall (@rockhall) February 10, 2021

Other inductees include Kate Bush, Devo, Carole King, Fela Kuti, New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine, Todd Rundgren and Dionne Warwick. (RELATED: Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame To Keep Michael Jackson’s Exhibits After ‘Leaving Neverland’)

“This remarkable ballot reflects the diversity and depth of the artists and music the Rock [and] Roll Hall of Fame celebrates,” Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation Chairman John Sykes shared in a statement.

“These nominees have left an indelible impact on the sonic landscape of the world and influenced countless artists that have followed them,” Sykes added.

The final inductee list will be announced in May after thousands of music industry professionals cast their votes. There is no word yet on an official date for the 2021 induction ceremony in Cleveland, but it is expected to happen in the fall.