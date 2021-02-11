REPORT: Kevin Hart’s Personal Shopper Charged With Defrauding Him Of Over $1 Million

Comedian Kevin Hart’s personal shopper has been accused of defrauding him of over $1 million, according to a Wednesday press release from the Queens County District Attorney.

Dylan Syer was charged with “grand larceny in the first and second degree, criminal possession of stolen property in the first and second degree, identity theft in the first degree and scheme to defraud in the first degree,” the press release stated.

“This defendant, who owned a personal shopper business, used legitimate purchases to gain access and then allegedly continued to charge the actor’s credit cards for astronomical sums of money,” District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement. (RELATED: $60 Million Sex Tape Lawsuit Against Kevin Hart Dismissed Again)

“The defendant thought he was beyond reach and was living out his uber-rich lifestyle fantasies. But my team uncovered the bogus purchases – from the credit card charges being processed by the bank, down to tracking FedEx packages delivered to Syer’s home and business,” Katz continued.

Syer reportedly charged $923,000 to Hart’s credit card without his authorization, according to the press release. Syer also allegedly bought $240,000 worth of watches and jewelry using Hart’s card, the district attorney claimed.

Syer allegedly bought five Patek Phillipe watches valued at more than $400,000, a Sam Friedman painting, over 20 collectible dolls, and two Louis Vuitton bags with the stolen money from Hart.