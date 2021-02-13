These Seven Republicans Voted To Convict Trump In Senate Impeachment Trial

Seven Republicans voted Saturday to convict former President Donald Trump in the Senate impeachment trial.

Trump was acquitted in a 57-43 vote, with just seven Republicans voting with Democrats to convict Trump. In order to have convicted Trump in the Senate, Democrats would have needed 17 Republican senators to side with them. Six of the seven Senators were expected to vote in favor of impeachment, however, Sen. Richard Burr was a surprise vote to many.

These seven Senate Republicans voted to impeach Trump:



North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr

Lousiana Sen. Bill Cassidy

Maine Sen. Susan Collins

Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney

Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse

Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey

Burr released a statement after the vote explaining why he voted to impeach Trump.

“As I said on January 6th, the President bears responsibility for these tragic events. The evidence is compelling that President Trump is guilty of inciting an insurrection against a coequal branch of government and that the charge rises to the level of high Crimes and Misdemeanors. Therefore, I have voted to convict,” Burr said. “I do not make this decision lightly, but I believe it is necessary. “By what he did and by what he did not do, President Trump violated his oath of office to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States,” he continued. (RELATED: Schumer Leaves 14th Amendment On The Table If Trump Is Not Convicted In Senate)