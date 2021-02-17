REPORT: The Panthers Are Willing To Trade Christian McCaffrey To Get Deshaun Watson

The Carolina Panthers are reportedly ready to move Christian McCaffrey in return for Deshaun Watson.

The superstar quarterback for the Texans has made it clear that he wants to be traded, but no deal has come together as of this moment. However, it sounds like the Panthers might be willing to send a bag to Houston to get Watson. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson)

According to 247Sports, NFL Nation reporter David Newton said during a recent ESPN appearance, “The Panthers will do whatever it takes to get Deshaun Watson, and that includes giving up three first-round draft picks and Christian McCaffrey.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson)

I like McCaffrey’s game a lot. The dude is an absolute dog on the field. No defenses want any part of that dude when he has the ball in his hands.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christian McCaffrey (@christianmccaffrey)

At the same time, he plays running back. Is he the most versatile running back in the NFL? Yes, but a star quarterback is still more important.

Three first rounders and McCaffrey in exchange for Watson is a hell of a lot to give up, but it’ll all be worth it if the Panthers start dominating.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson)

When given the choice between a great running back or a great quarterback, you always choose the passer. It’s not even a tough call. If the Panthers can get the Texans to take this deal, then they have to do it.