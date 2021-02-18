Howard Kurtz Calls Left’s Reactions To Rush Limbaugh’s Death ‘Ghoulish Glee’

Fox News host Howard Kurtz said Thursday that reactions from “some on the Left” over conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh’s death was “ghoulish glee.”

“The ghoulish glee… that some on the Left have displayed since Rush Limbaugh died is just reprehensible,” Kurtz said on Fox News’ “America Reports.”

“I never understand why some twisted people feel it’s perfectly okay to applaud when someone, even someone they fundamentally disagree with passes away? It makes them look small and mean and petty,” Kurtz said. (RELATED: Liberals Reacted As You Can Imagine To Rush Limbaugh’s Death, By Sneering And Celebrating)

Limbaugh died Wednesday at 70 years old after battling lung cancer, according to his family, Fox News reported. Limbaugh’s wife Kathryn announced her husband’s death on his radio show.

Former President Donald Trump awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to the radio host in 2020 soon after he was diagnosed with the disease. Rush was surprised with the medal during the State of the Union address and had tears in his eyes as former First Lady Melania Trump fastened the medal around his neck.

“Now, it’s fine for detractors to criticize aspects of Limbaugh’s career. He thrived on controversy, he bashed the Democrats and he bashed liberals and he was always denouncing the drive-by media,” Kurtz said.

“And he made mistakes, the addiction to painkillers for example. And he sometimes used language like ‘feminazis’ in going after target that was offensive to many people. It’s fine to point that out, we don’t have to whitewash somebody’s career. But that’s very different from celebrating your passing,” Kurtz said.

