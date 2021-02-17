Liberals Reacted As You Can Imagine To Rush Limbaugh’s Death, By Sneering And Celebrating

Prominent liberals began celebrating Wednesday just minutes after conservative political commentator Rush Limbaugh’s wife announced that he had died from complications of lung cancer.

“Rush Limbaugh was one of the most harmful and poisonous people in the modern United States of America,” said Jared Yates Sexton, a political commentator and associate professor at Georgia Southern University. “His pursuit of wealth and power hurt untold numbers of people and wrought incalculable damage to politics as a public good, society as a whole, and the planet itself.” (RELATED: ‘I Wasn’t Expected To Be Alive Today’: Rush Limbaugh Delivers Final 2020 Message Of Gratitude)

“Rush Limbaugh was a terrible human being in life, and I refuse to abide by the convention that his death absolves him from criticism for his legacy of bigotry,” pediatrician and writer Daniel Summers said.

Crooked Media cohost Louis Virtel stated he stopped talking to his aunt after finding out she listened to Limbaugh’s radio show.

Scores of Twitter users jumped in to criticize Limbaugh after hearing about his death. “Rest in piss” began trending on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

The Huffington Post called Limbaugh the “bigoted king of talk radio” in the headline of his obituary.

Limbaugh died Wednesday morning at age 70 after a long battle with cancer, his wife Kathryn announced on his radio show.