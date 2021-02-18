Howard Stern Says He’s Part Of ‘Free Britney’ Spears Movement ‘Now’ After Years Of Mocking Pop Star

Howard Stern said he’s now part of the “Free Britney” Spears movement after years of mocking the pop star following the release of a documentary about the singer called “Framing Britney Spears.”

“I think I’m Free Britney now, I think I’m full on Free Britney,” the shock jock shared during his Sirius XM radio show with his co-host Robin Quivers, according to Variety in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Howard Stern To Trump: ‘Get The F–k Out,’ Let Pence Take Over)

Howard Stern admits he now supports the Free Britney movement… despite years of poking fun at Britney Spears https://t.co/eFDomHtOcf — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) February 18, 2021

The comments came following the New York Times-produced FX series that focuses on the 39-year-old pop singer’s rise to fame, her mental health struggles and her ongoing conservatorship battle with her father, Jamie Spears. (RELATED: Trump Said If He’d Known He’d Run For President He ‘Wouldn’t Have Done’ Stern’s Show)

While the SiriusXM radio host admitted it might not yet be time for the pop singer to have control of her finances, he noted other famous people who aren’t under such restrictions who have had issues in their lives like Charlie Sheen, Ozzy Osbourne and more.

“Ozzy [Osbourne] bit the head off of a bat in a business meeting,” Stern explained. “He’s in charge of his own finances.”

In 2012, the radio host commented on reports about Spears “X Factor” contract during a press conference at New York’s Friars Club, calling her a “train wreck.”

“I think it’s a wonderful decision, Britney still thinks the Earth is flat,” Stern shared, according to Fox News.

“Listen, I think we’re going to tune in to see her, to see if she can function through the thing,” he added, according to the Daily Mail. (RELATED: Britney Spears’ Fans Not Convinced New Video Update Is Actually Recent)

“As far as any real criticism, I think Simon [Cowell] and L.A. Reid will be doing that,” Stern continued. “I think Britney is going to stand there and eat a lollipop and wear a sexy outfit. I don’t anticipate great opinions out of her.”

Other stars outside of Stern who have spoken out in now support of Britney include, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kacey Musgraves and Miley Cyrus, just to name a few, the outlet noted.