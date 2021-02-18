REPORT: Only 28% Of Football Players In The Transfer Portal Have Earned A Scholarship

The vast majority of college football players in the transfer portal haven’t found a new home.
According to "The Coach & Coordinator" host Keith Grabowski, only 28% of players in the portal have been given a scholarship at a new school.
The remaining 72% of players have nowhere to play as of right now!
Maybe the transfer portal isn't a good thing
— Coach Keith Grabowski ????Coach&Coordinator Podcast (@CoachKGrabowski) February 12, 2021
I think we all knew the transfer portal this offseason was going to be a disaster, and it turns out that’s exactly what happened.
Remember, last season didn’t count towards eligibility. That means everyone can return if they want to, and you have a fresh recruiting class arriving.
Former Wisconsin QB Jack Coan announces he's transferring to #NotreDame. He completed 70% of his passes and had an 18-5 TD-INT ratio last year…
— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 5, 2021
Seeing as how there aren’t a ton of roster spots to begin with, it’s not hard to understand how things went sideways for so many people.
Take a look at Tate Martell, he’s transferring, was a star recruit and still can’t find a place to play.
It’s not great at all for the vast majority of players.
The grass isn’t always greener on the other side, folks. Sometimes transferring is far from the best option, and it looks like a ton of people are finding that out this offseason.