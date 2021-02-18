REPORT: Only 28% Of Football Players In The Transfer Portal Have Earned A Scholarship

The vast majority of college football players in the transfer portal haven’t found a new home.

According to “The Coach & Coordinator” host Keith Grabowski, only 28% of players in the portal have been given a scholarship at a new school. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The remaining 72% of players have nowhere to play as of right now!

I think we all knew the transfer portal this offseason was going to be a disaster, and it turns out that’s exactly what happened.

Remember, last season didn’t count towards eligibility. That means everyone can return if they want to, and you have a fresh recruiting class arriving.

Seeing as how there aren’t a ton of roster spots to begin with, it’s not hard to understand how things went sideways for so many people.

Take a look at Tate Martell, he’s transferring, was a star recruit and still can’t find a place to play.

It’s not great at all for the vast majority of players.

The grass isn’t always greener on the other side, folks. Sometimes transferring is far from the best option, and it looks like a ton of people are finding that out this offseason.

