Wisconsin Plans On Having Fans At Football Games In 2021

Fans are expected to return to Camp Randall this upcoming football season.

According to Bucky’s 5th Quarter, athletic director Barry Alvarez released a statement Thursday announcing that the plan at this time is to let fans into football games during the 2021 season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Alvarez didn’t say what percent of the stadium would be full. The Badgers haven’t had fans at home sporting events since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

I’m so happy that I could cry right now. The coronavirus pandemic stopped me from going to a college football game for the first time in more than a decade.

It stole my college football streak and it stopped me from visiting Madison in the fall to soak up some action.

Now, fans are going to be back at Camp Randall, and I can’t even begin to tell you all how pumped I am to get to Madison.

I have to be there for a wedding in October, and I might as well stick around to catch a game. The beer just hits differently on a Saturday when it’s 55 degrees out in Madison.

Get some drinks on ice because I’m coming home!