REPORT: Kellen Winslow Will Be Sentenced To Up To 14 Years In Prison After Being Convicted Of Raping A Woman

Former NFL star Kellen Winslow has reportedly accepted a substantial prison sentence.

According to ESPN, Winslow has accepted a plea deal of up to 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to raping one woman and assaulting two others. (RELATED: Kellen Winslow Jr. Found Guilty Of Rape, Jury Undecided On 8 Other Charges)

Official sentencing will occur March 3.

Winslow, who was a star for the Browns and Buccaneers, was previously convicted of raping a 58-year-old woman, and his plea deal avoids a retrial on more charges related to other women. Winslow previously pleaded guilty to raping an unconscious teenager and sexual battery against a hitchhiker, according the same ESPN report.

His sexual battery charge from 2018 has now been changed to assault with the intent. He initially faced 18 years in prison.

I’m not a legal expert, but only serving 14 years seems like a slap on the wrist for Winslow. He had multiple victims and he’s not really going away for that long of a time.

The man sounds like a terrible person who has committed unspeakable acts against women. However, this is the court system we have and 14 years is what the plea calls for.

Hopefully, he takes a long hard look in the mirror from behind bars. It’s clear he needs serious help.