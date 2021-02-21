Johnny Manziel Rips Off A Touchdown Run And Throws A Gorgeous TD Pass In The FCF

Johnny Manziel looked good Saturday night when the Zappers lost 29-28 to the Glacier Boyz in the FCF.

The Texas A&M Heisman winner and quarterback for the Zappers had a total of 122 yards, and he had two gorgeous touchdown plays. One one touchdown, Manziel ripped off a run, and on the other, he threw an absolute dime. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s pretty awesome to see Manziel back on the football field. Yes, Fan Controlled Football is hardly serious, but it’s still a bunch of fun.

The field is short, fans are calling plays and nobody is trying to treat it anymore seriously than they should.

If everyone is fun and people are tuning in, then it’s a success as far as I’m concerned. Plus, if Manziel is out there slinging it around, you know college football fans will tune in.

Also, Johnny Manziel told Chris Long that he’s taking a hard look at trying to become a pro golfer. The dude is just a content machine.

12 years and @JManziel2 will be on the @PGATOUR. Book it. Hey @DKSportsbook can we get early odds on Johnny taking home the green jacket? pic.twitter.com/5Tvw1hjknC — hydrated king chris long (@JOEL9ONE) February 20, 2021

