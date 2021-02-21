Referee Gets Caught On A Hot Mic Dropping F-Bombs In Hilarious Video

One referee had a bad Saturday afternoon while officiating a football game between North Dakota and Southern Illinois.

During halftime of the game, one of the refs didn’t realize his mic was still hot, and loudly said, “I can’t f**king hear sh*t on this f**king thing.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Naturally, the crowd was a bit shocked that multiple f-bombs were projected throughout the stadium. Watch the hilarious video below.

Ref forgot to turn the mic off ???? pic.twitter.com/BZOev0ahRP — Barstool UND (@BarstoolUND) February 20, 2021

Not a great look from this unnamed ref! Not a great look at all. Everyone is leaving the field at halftime, and he’s back with the refs dropping f-bombs for the whole stadium to hear.

Not great at all, my friends!

Next time, he might wanna make sure his mic is turned off all the way before he starts talking about what he can and can’t hear in such vulgar fashion.

Seems like common sense.

Also, I got caught on a hot mic once in high school talking about some entertaining stuff. So, I understand how it can happen. You know what I always did after that? Took the mic off completely whenever leaving the room.

Either way, thanks for the laughs!