Barack Obama And Bruce Springsteen Launch Spotify Podcast Together

Former President Barack Obama and rock legend Bruce Springsteen have teamed up to create a new podcast exclusively with Spotify.

Spotify announced Monday that the first two episodes of “Renegades: Born in the USA” are available on Twitter.

“It is a personal, in-depth discussion between two friends exploring their pasts, their beliefs, and the country that they love — as it was, as it is, and as it ought to be going forward,” Spotify said in a statement, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Bruce Springsteen Arrested For DUI In New Jersey)

Obama and Springsteen “have formed a deep friendship since they first met on the campaign trail in 2008,” the statement continued.

Obama said that while he and the musician don’t have much in common, the two have a “shared sensibility.”

“How did we get here? How could we find our way back to a more unifying American story?” Obama began the first episode, the outlet noted. “On the surface, Bruce and I don’t have a lot in common. But over the years, what we’ve found is that we’ve got a shared sensibility. About work, about family and about America. In our own ways, Bruce and I have been on parallel journeys trying to understand this country that’s given us both so much.”

This marks the Obamas’ second deal with Spotify. Michelle Obama launched “The Michelle Obama Podcast” in July of 2020.