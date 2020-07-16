Details About Michelle Obama’s Upcoming Podcast Have Been Revealed, Including The Show’s First Guests

Details about Michelle Obama’s upcoming podcast have been revealed, including a list of some of her first guests which will include many of her friends and family.

The launch of the "The Michelle Obama Podcast" on Spotify will take place later this month and some of the people who will be joining the former first lady include late-night TV host Conan O'Brien, former adviser to President Barack Obama, Valerie Jarrett and the wife of former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, Dr. Sharon Malone, according to NBC News in a piece published Thursday.

I’m thrilled to announce a new project: The #MichelleObamaPodcast with @Spotify! It’s been a tough year and I hope this podcast can help us explore what we’re going through and spark new conversations with our loved ones. I can’t wait for you all to listen on July 29! pic.twitter.com/89zecZXnrr — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) July 16, 2020

"My hope is that this series can be a place to explore meaningful topics together and sort through so many of the questions we're all trying to answer in our own lives," Michelle shared in a statement.

“Perhaps most of all, I hope this podcast will help listeners open up new conversations — and hard conversations — with the people who matter most to them,” she added. “That’s how we can build more understanding and empathy for one another.”

The piece goes on to note, the focus of the former first lady’s podcast will involve “the relationships that shape us, from siblings and close friends to partners, parents and mentors to our relationship with ourselves and our health,” per the companies.

The podcast is the first project from Higher Ground, the media production company founded by the Obamas, for Spotify. It comes out July 29.