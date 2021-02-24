27-Year-Old Former Trump Admin Staffer Announces Congressional Campaign To Unseat Rep. Adam Kinzinger

A 27-year-old former Trump Administration staffer officially announced her congressional campaign to unseat Republican Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger following his impeachment vote.

Catalina Lauf, who previously served as a top advisor to the United States Department of Commerce under the Trump Administration, released a statement Tuesday announcing her Congressional run in the 16th District of Illinois.

Additionally, Lauf took to Twitter to announce her campaign, taking several shots at Kinzinger over his voting record against former President Donald Trump.

“As President, Donald Trump lifted millions out of poverty, invested historically in our schools, hospitals, and communities, restored America’s status as the strongest nation on earth, and defended the right to life, our Second Amendment, our borders, and our faith,” Lauf’s statement read. “Almost 75 million Americans supported that America First Agenda – but it is clear now that Congressman Kinzinger is a closet liberal who would be better suited for a job as MSNBC or the Lincoln Project. Without question, he cannot be trusted to stand up for his constituents, for President Trump, or for our shared conservative values.”

“That’s why today, I am proud to announce my candidacy for United States Congress,” her statement continued. “Now more than ever, America needs true conservative leaders to oppose the radical agenda of Joe Biden and continue the legacy of President Trump – and as a former advisor to his Administration, I look forward to carrying that torch.” (RELATED: Meet Catalina Lauf, The ‘Anti-AOC’ Candidate Running To Be The Youngest Person Ever Elected To Congress)

“Adam Kinzinger’s vote to impeach Trump was just one of his MANY betrayals to his constituents,” Lauf tweeted Wednesday. “I will need your help as I take on Adam & the establishment.”

I have officially announced my campaign for Congress in Illinois’ 16th district. Adam Kinzinger’s vote to impeach Trump was just one of his MANY betrayals to his constituents. I will need your help as I take on Adam & the establishment. Please RT & follow my campaign! ???????? — Catalina Lauf (@CatalinaLauf) February 24, 2021

“This wasn’t an easy decision, but Kinzinger has long proven he does not work in the best interest of the people in Northern Illinois who elected him. I grew up here. Being one of only a small group of Republicans voting for the 2nd impeachment of President Trump is just one of many instances of how out of touch he is with his constituents,” Lauf said in a statement to The Daily Caller regarding her decision to run.

“Illinoisans, frankly, Americans all across the board are tired of politicians who go to Washington and forget the people who believed in them enough to send them there to be their voice. Until term limits pass, it’s now more than ever important we hold them accountable in the electoral process, and the only way to do that is by challenging them sometimes in our own Party.”

Kinzinger was among the Republicans who came out strongly against Trump following the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol Building. Kinzinger labeled the storming of the building an attempted coup.

This is a coup attempt. — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) January 6, 2021

Kinzinger was also one of a handful of Republicans to vote in favor of impeaching the former president for inciting the violence at the Capitol.

If successful in her Congressional race, Lauf will become the youngest female member of Congress after New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.