What Do The French Really Think Of Americans?

The Daily Caller’s Lisa Bennatan strolled the streets of Paris, France, and asked French people what they think of Americans.

“All the French people that I know hate Americans,” one Parisian told Bennatan.

Another woman said when she thought of Americans she thought of “white supremacists.” (RELATED: Poll: Democrats Are More Concerned About Trump Supporters Than White Supremacy, Systemic Racism)

Others were less critical, instead admiring Americans for their open-mindedness and leadership in “international politics, economy and technology,” one man explained. The man added he believed America is the “machine of the world.”

Some had harsh words for former President Donald Trump and thought President Joe Biden was “good for America.”

Expectedly, the French also had a lot to say about how much they think Americans eat. Watch the full video to see what everyone had to say.

WATCH:

