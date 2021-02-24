Michael Jordan Has The 30 Highest Scoring Months In The History Of The Chicago Bulls

One insane stat tells you everything you need to know about Michael Jordan’s unreal level of domination with the Chicago Bulls.

Currently, Bulls star Zach LaVine is averaging more than 30 points per game in the month of February. That’s really impressive, and you’re probably thinking that’s enough to have one of the highest scoring months in team history, right? (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zach LaVine (@zachlavine8)

Well, not really! During a segment on NBC Sports Chicago, it was revealed that LaVine’s impressive month is tied for 31st with Michael Jordan, and the six-time NBA champion has the 30 highest scoring months in franchise history.

In fact, he owns the 46 highest scoring months, with LaVine tied with him for one month at 31.

Zach LaVine is having the 31st best scoring month in Bulls history Michael Jordan was ok at basketball it would seem ???????????? pic.twitter.com/J9deI1PNx1 — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) February 23, 2021

I love stats like this about Michael Jordan. They really shine a light on how dominant he was on the court.

LaVine is averaging more than 30 points per game, and his awesome efforts over the past month won’t even be noticed in the history books thanks to Michael Jordan.

The gap between Jordan and the rest of the NBA during his playing days was truly remarkable. Nobody could touch him.

Now, could he have played against LeBron in the modern NBA? I’m not sure, but that’s a debate for another day.

All I know for sure is that he changed the NBA forever as he won six rings.

Finally, if you haven’t seen “The Last Dance” yet, then what are you doing with your life? Fire it up ASAP. It’s the best sports documentary ever made.