Biden Administration Expects Neera Tanden To Meet ‘High Bar Of Civility,’ Psaki Says

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday that President Joe Biden’s administration expects Neera Tanden to meet “a high bar of civility.”

“Well, first I’ll note that when Neera Tanden testified just a few weeks ago, she apologized for her past comments and that she would be joining an administration, whereas we’ve noted in here, there’s an expectation of a high bar of civility and engagement, whether that’s on social media or in person,” Psaki said. “We certainly expect she would meet that bar.” (RELATED: Tanden Says She ‘Deeply’ Regrets Twitter Insults Toward GOP In Senate Hearing)

WATCH:

Tanden previously likened Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to “Voldemort,” said Republican Maine Sen. Susan Collins as “the worst” and criticized several more politicians in her tweets.

Collins and Republican Utah Sen. Mitt Romney said they won’t favor Tanden’s nomination. Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin said he won’t favor confirming Tanden either, saying “her overtly partisan statements will have a toxic and detrimental impact on the important working relationship between members of Congress and the next director of the Office of Management and Budget,” according to a statement NBC Politics tweeted on Feb. 19.

Multiple Senate Republicans are still questioning the nominee over her history of remarks and donations towards Democrats.

“The president nominated Neera Tanden because she is qualified, because she’s experienced, because she has a record of working with people who agree with her and disagree with her with,” Psaki said.

The Senate Homeland Security Committee pushed back Tanden’s second confirmation hearing on Wednesday, which suggests her nomination as head of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB).

