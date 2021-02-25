Meghan McCain Honors Late Father By Leaving Photos Of 4-Month-Old Daughter On His Grave

Meghan McCain honored her late father, former Republican Arizona Sen. John McCain, by leaving photos of her 4-month-old daughter on his grave.

“The View” co-host shared a post on Instagram of her father’s headstone on which were two pictures of her little girl, Liberty, People magazine reported Thursday. The grave was surrounded by miniature American Flags, and the photos show Liberty in her crib.

McCain didn’t explain a lot about her post and simply captioned it, “Miss you Dad” with an emoji of the Statue of Liberty and the picture tagged at the United States Naval Academy.

As previously reported, the former senator was diagnosed in July 2017 with stage 4 glioblastoma and died in August the following year. He was 81.

In a recent interview with People magazine, McCain talked about her path to motherhood and how at one point she turned to her late father for help to determine if becoming a mother was meant for her after she suffered a miscarriage in July 2019. (RELATED: Meghan McCain Reveals That She Had A Miscarriage)

In September 2020, McCain and her husband Ben Domenech announced they had welcomed a little girl into the world.