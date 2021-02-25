‘We Should Be Outraged’: Rand Paul Presses Dr. Rachel Levine On Children Transitioning Genders

Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul accused President Joe Biden’s nominee to be assistant secretary for Department of Health and Human Services, Dr. Rachel Levine, of evading questions about children undergoing gender transition processes.

Paul questioned Levine, who is a transgender female, on her past support of children being given hormone treatment and undergoing “surgical destruction” of their genitalia.

“Dr. Levine, do you believe that minors are capable of making such a life-changing decision as changing one’s sex?” Paul asked.

“Transgender medicine is a very complex and nuanced field with robust research,” Levine responded. Paul accused her of evading the question. (RELATED: Amazon Removes Book Critiquing Transgender Movement)

“Do you support the government intervening to override a parent’s consent to give a child puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and/or amputation surgery of breasts or genitalia?” Paul said. Levine repeated her previous answer, saying “transgender medicine is a very complex and nuanced field” and added that she’d be happy to discuss the field more with Paul and his staff.

“Let it go to the record that the witness refused to answer the question,” said Paul. (RELATED: ‘What Planet Are You From?’ — Rand Paul Slams Biden’s Education Secretary Nominee Over Transgender Athletes)

The Kentucky Republican claimed that a majority of children with gender dysphoria eventually become comfortable with their birth sex if no medical intervention is made. Paul also highlighted the case of Keira Bell, a British transgender man who took the U.K. government to court after going through gender reassignment procedures as a teen, which he now regrets.

Studies have found that up to 80% of children with gender dysphoria grow up not to identify as transgender, according to The Wall Street Journal. A Brown University study suggested that kids often identify as transgender due to peer pressure or social media trends. The Biden administration has expanded legal privileges for transgender Americans, including in the area of women’s sports.

Biden has previously expressed support for transgender children. At a campaign event in October, he said, “the idea that an 8-year-old child or a 10-year-old child decides, ‘You know, I decided I want to be transgender. That’s what I think I’d like to be. It would make my life a lot easier,’ there should be zero discrimination.”

Levine would become the first transgender official to ever be confirmed by the U.S. Senate if she secures 50 votes.