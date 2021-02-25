Takeo Spikes Thinks Colin Kaepernick Deserves A Statue In The Smithsonian

Former NFL star Takeo Spikes thinks Colin Kaepernick deserves a statue in Washington D.C.

According to NBC Sports, the former Bills and Bengals linebacker thinks Kaepernick has earned a place in the Smithsonian. Yes, you read that correctly. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He thinks Kaepernick belongs enshrined with some of America’s greatest achievements and memories. Spikes told Monte Poole the following, according to NBC Sports:

I think Colin Kaepernick, Monte I truly believe that he deserves some type of monument, a statue in the Smithsonian in D.C. The reason why I say this is because this man put everything on the line. … You hear the term ‘You can become a slave to the money.’ But Colin, could have easily done that. But I applaud him simply because he decided to take a stand. He decided to draw a line in the sand and say look, ‘I can make the money, I can live a carefree life for the most part and get paid handsomely and never say a thing because I’m not affected.’ But he took time to look back and really just see the big picture, the spectrum when we talk about the inequalities. He decided to not only call it out, but take a stand for it.

Let me be crystal clear. Colin Kaepernick isn’t a hero and he damn sure doesn’t belong in the Smithsonian. Refusing to stand for the anthem doesn’t make you Abraham Lincoln or a WWII hero. Let’s not forget, Kaepernick has done some incredibly stupid and embarrassing things ever since he decided the anthem didn’t matter.

The former 49ers quarterback wore pig socks, compared cops to slave catchers, claimed they can murder people with impunity and get paid leave and praised Fidel Castro.

Yes, I want a guy who wears pig socks and praises communist dictators to be in the Smithsonian. Why not, right? I guess nothing just matters anymore.

Everyone is a hero!

As I’ve said too many times to count, if Colin Kaepernick was good and didn’t say insane stuff (see the part about about murder, pigs and dictators), then he’d still be in the NFL.

Know how I know that? Matthew Stafford has kneeled during the anthem and had enough value to garner multiple draft picks when he was traded to the Rams.

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford takes a knee for the National Anthem. pic.twitter.com/WODqCWYZ3v — NFL on Scoreboard Page (@NFLonSP) September 13, 2020

So, in closing, Kaepernick not only doesn’t deserve to be in the Smithsonian, I damn sure hope it also never happens. America has a ton of things to be proud of. A guy who refuses to stand for the anthem and compares cops to slave catchers isn’t one of them.