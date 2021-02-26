Queen Elizabeth II Says Vaccine Injection Was ‘Harmless’ And ‘Very Quick’

Queen Elizabeth II talked about getting the coronavirus vaccine injection and called it “harmless” and “very quick” as the United Kingdom rollouts the vaccine.

“Well, once you’ve had the vaccine, you have a feeling of, you know, you’re protected, which is, I think, very important,” the 94-year-old monarch shared during a video call with the officials that was broadcast Friday, Fox News reported. (RELATED: Celebrate Prince William’s Birthday With Unforgettable Shots Of Kate Middleton [SLIDESHOW])

WATCH:

“And as far as I can make out it was quite harmless, very quick,” she added. “And I’ve had lots of letters from people who’ve been very surprised by how easy it was to get the vaccine.” (RELATED: Queen Elizabeth II’s Home Being Turned Into Giant Drive-In Theater During Pandemic)

The queen not only talked about how getting the vaccine was important to protect oneself from the coronavirus, but also for protecting others.

“It’s obviously difficult for people if they’ve never had a vaccine because they ought to think about other people rather than themselves,” the royal leader shared.

The member of the royal household and her 99-year-old husband Prince Phillip both got their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine injection back in January.

Phillip turns 100 in June and a celebration is planned to celebrate his day. The royal made headlines recently after he was taken to the hospital on Feb. 17 for feeling unwell for several days. He is still reportedly at the hospital and expected to remain there for a second weekend, the Daily Mail reported.