Queen Elizabeth II Gets Coronavirus Vaccine, Ready To Resume Official Duties Amid Pandemic

Queen Elizabeth II has gotten the coronavirus vaccine and is reportedly ready to resume her official duties amid the pandemic.

Sources close to the royal family said the Queen is looking forward to being back out in the public eye after spending most of the last year in isolation amid the pandemic, according to Vanity Fair in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Celebrate Prince William’s Birthday With Unforgettable Shots Of Kate Middleton [SLIDESHOW])

“There’s a keenness for Her Majesty to get back to doing what she does best, being visible,” a source shared with the outlet. “Her belief has always been ‘You have to be seen to be believed’ and that is still very much Her Majesty’s view.” (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Plan To Have At Least One More Child)

“She has had to reign from a screen for much of last year, we are all hoping this year will be different,” the source added.

The Queen will reportedly resume those duties once government guidelines allow her to do so safely.

“The Queen wants the Duke to be the center of attention,” a second source close to the royal family shared with the outlet about Prince Phillips 100th Birthday celebration in June. He turns 100 on June 10th.

“And for the big celebration for herself to be for her Platinum Jubilee in 2022,” the royal source added.

On Saturday, a spokesperson from Buckingham Palace shared in a statement that, “The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh have today received Covid-19 vaccinations,” according to NBC News.