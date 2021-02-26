Watch The Latest Promo For ‘South ParQ Vaccination Special’

“South Park” has dropped another promo for the upcoming vaccine special.

The hit Comedy Central show is releasing “South ParQ Vaccination Special” March 10, and it looks like it’s going to be hilarious.

Watch the latest promo below.

The all-new “South ParQ Vaccination Special” premieres Wednesday, March 10th at 8/7c on Comedy Central. pic.twitter.com/9rhzVWFxN7 — SOUTH PARQ (@SouthPark) February 25, 2021

I can’t wait for this special to air. It’s clearly going to cover the vaccine, and word on the street is that it might also touch on the Capitol rioters.

If that happens, you know “South Park” isn’t going to hold back. Just thinking about Cartman as a potential rioter over a vaccine is laugh-out-loud funny.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOUTH PARQ (@southpark)

We all need something to laugh about seeing as we’ve been through hell over the past year. It’s time to kick back with a bag of popcorn and enjoy some great comedy.

The first “South Park” coronavirus pandemic special was hysterical. It looks like the sequel will be just as great.

We will be herd.

South ParQ Vaccination Special premieres Wednesday, March 10 on Comedy Central at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/3XTeDBuX0c — SOUTH PARQ (@SouthPark) February 19, 2021

Make sure to check it out March 10, and I’d also recommend watching the original special as well if you haven’t seen it before.

It’s 100% worth your time.