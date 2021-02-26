Tom Brady Gushes About Wife Gisele Bundchen As He Wishes Her ‘Happy Anniversary’

Tom Brady gushed about his wife Gisele Bundchen as he wished her a “Happy Anniversary” and talked about how blessed he is with her as his “loving partner.”

"Happy anniversary!!" the 43-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB captioned his post on Instagram on Friday, along with a photo of him and his family following the teams win at Super Bowl LV.

“I couldn’t have imagined a better wife and partner than you @gisele when I said ‘I do’ 12 years ago,” he added. “I have had so much fun, happiness and joy seeing our family grow!”

“You are the sweetest, most loving and determined person I know,” Brady continued. “You always do what’s right, and you are the best example for our kids of what a supportive loving partner is! How blessed am I?? Te amo.”

The 40-year-old retired Victoria’s Secret model saw the super-bowl winning QB’s post and simply replied, “Awwww te amo tanto,” which translated means, “Awwww I love you so much,” along with a heart emoji. (RELATED: Tom Brady Says The Buccaneers Have ‘A Lot Of Work To Do’ Before The Season Starts)

The comments come after Bundchen praised her husband and the entire Bucs team after they beat the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in the super bowl.

“Congratulations Bucs for an incredible team win last night!!!” Gisele captioned her post. “A lot of people didn’t believe you could do it, but you all showed that with time, dedication, trust in one another and with teamwork anything is possible.”

“Congratulations my love!” she added. “Over the years I have seen you overcome so much adversity, physically and emotionally. I can for sure say you are the most dedicated, focused and mentally tough person I have ever meet.”

“I am so proud of the man you are and I am so happy to see the smile on your face every time you get to go out there and throw that ball,” Gisele continued. “Now, we are so happy that we get to have you home for a little while (well, at least until next season ) You have earned all your success! Te amo.”