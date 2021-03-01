‘It’s Coming Out Of His Ears’: Juan Williams Says Trump’s CPAC Speech Is Proof He’s ‘Just Jealous’ Of Biden

Juan Williams said Monday that former President Donald Trump’s speech at the Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC) was proof that he was “jealous” of President Joe Biden.

Williams reacted to Trump’s speech — during which the former president had taken aim at a number of Biden’s policy changes — on Fox News’ “The Five.” (RELATED: ‘Breaking Up With The American Public’: Greg Gutfeld Says Biden Is Ditching US For ‘Hot New Exotic Partner, The World’)

WATCH:

Cohost Greg Gutfeld began the segment with sarcasm, saying that he was certain Williams had been up all night excited to hear Trump speak. (RELATED: ‘That Wasn’t Cool’: Jesse Watters Rebukes Juan Williams For Suggesting His Cohosts Stood With Capitol Mob)

“You were just so excited. I think I overheard you saying the green room it was the greatest speech you ever heard,” Gutfeld joked.

“It was a rerun. I have heard that speech before,” Williams replied, saying that he hadn’t heard Trump say anything new. He went on to criticize Trump for continuing to claim that he won the 2020 presidential election, arguing that it was the root cause of the Capitol riot and division within the Republican Party.

“Here’s a list of people in the Republican Party to go after, the people who told the truth about not only the election but what happened on Jan. 6. I think he’s promoting, again, you know, more division not only in the country but in the party,” Williams continued. “That’s really difficult because obviously people in the country are worried about more violence coming. That’s why we still have the fencing around the Capitol and all of that.”

Williams’ conclusion was that Trump had truly revealed himself in the comments he made about about President Biden.

“It seems to me like he’s jealous. It seems to me like he’s jealous about the idea that Biden is having success. The COVID infection rate, the death rate’s going down. He’s jealous about the idea that the vaccines are getting out,” Williams said. “He’s jealous about the idea that somehow, you know, the rescue package that’s already now passed the House, looks like it’s on its way through the Senate successfully by the end of the week. I think he’s just jealous. It’s like it’s coming out of his ears.”

“I don’t know how you can read somebody’s mind and their feelings,” Gutfeld shot back, adding that Trump had only been questioning the outcome of the elections for three months while Democrats had questioned Trump’s victory for years. “It’s weird how you change the standards on that.”