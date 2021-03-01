Former Soccer Star Seth Jahn Speaks Harshly Against Kneeling During National Anthem, Is Removed From US Soccer Council

Seth Jahn, a fromer soccer player and U.S. Soccer Federation’s Athlete Council member, was removed after giving a speech in favor of keeping an anti-kneeling policy in place.

Jahn was removed from the council because he “violated the prohibited conduct’s policy section on harassment,” according to an article published Monday by Fox News.

“I’m sure I’m going to ruffle some feathers with what I’m about to say, especially given the athletes council that I’m on, but given the evolution of our quote-unquote, progressive culture where everything offends everybody, those willing to take a knee for our anthem don’t care about defending half of our country and when they do so, then I don’t have too much concern in also exercising my First Amendment right,” Jahn reportedly said Saturday. “We’re here to get a different perspective. I also feel compelled to articulate that I’m of mixed race and representative of undoubtedly the most persecuted people in our country’s history, Native Americans.” (RELATED: Fans Boo Major League Soccer Team For Kneeling During The National Anthem)

“I keep hearing how our country was founded on the backs of slaves, even though approximately only 8% of the entire population even owned slaves,” Jahn continued. “Every race in the history of mankind has been enslaved by another demographic at some point time. Blacks have been enslaved. Hispanics have been enslaved. Asians most recently in our country in the freaking 20th century, have been enslaved. Natives have been enslaved. Whites have been enslaved. Shoot, I lived in Africa for two and a half years where I could purchase people, slaves, between the price of $300 and $800 per person, per head depending on their age, health and physicality.”

“Where were the social justice warriors and the news journalists there to bring their ruminations to these real atrocities? And yet in all of history, only one country has fought to abolish slavery, the United States of America, where nearly 400,000 men died to fight for the abolishment of slavery underneath the same stars and bars that our athletes take a knee for,” Jahn reportedly added. “Their sacrifice is tainted with every knee that touches the ground.”

USSF President Cindy Parlow Cone claimed kneeling during the national anthem wasn’t about the flag, according to Fox News.