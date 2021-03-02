Halsey Hits Back At Claims Her Pregnancy Wasn’t ‘100 Percent Planned’

Halsey hit back at claims her pregnancy wasn’t “100 percent planned” and asked when it was it okay to “pass judgement” about a person’s “conception.”

“I tried very hard for this [baby,],” the 26-year-old singer shared on her Instagram story. The post was noted by Page Six in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Gal Gadot Confirms Pregnancy Rumors Sparked After Golden Globes Appearance)

“But I would be just as happy even if it were another way,” she added.

The “Without Me” hitmaker then made it clear that speculations around her pregnancy weren’t right. (RELATED: Halsey Clarifies She’s Not Pregnant After Photos Go Viral)

“Why is it ok to speculate and pass judgment about fertility and conception?” Halsey shared.

It comes after the pop star made the surprise announcement on January 27 on her Instagram with photos of her sporting a baby bump while wearing a bikini top.

She didn’t explain very much about the pictures and simply captioned it, “surprise.”

The “Gasoline” hitmaker hasn’t yet shared the identity of her child’s father.

Some fans have speculated the pop singer could be expecting with Alev Aydin. It came after the screenwriter reposted a picture of Halsey’s pregnancy photoshoot with two red heart emojis on his Instagram story, the outlet noted.

Others have also noticed the two also got matching tattoos prior to the superstar’s big reveal.

However, there has been no comment from the singer or her rep.

In the past, Halsey opened up about her struggles with endometriosis, and shared in 2018 she was freezing her eggs because, she needed to be “aggressive about protecting” her fertility, about “protecting” herself.