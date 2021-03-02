REPORT: The NFL Might Play 2 Games On Christmas

The NFL might play multiple games on Christmas this upcoming season.

According to Peter King, the league is considering playing two games on Christmas Day 2021 after the Saints vs. Vikings put up monster ratings in 2020. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Christmas this year falls on a Saturday, and the NFL is apparently focused on dominating the TV ratings for the day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New Orleans Saints (@saints)

Traditionally speaking, Christmas has been the NBA’s day. It’s when the league plays their biggest games outside of the playoffs.

However, I’d love to watch the NFL steal the day from the NBA. The more football the better.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl)

It’s not personal. It’s just business. America simply loves the NFL and college football way more than we’ll ever love the NBA.

It’s not a tough call at all. If the NFL can schedule multiple games on Christmas Day, then the league would be foolish not to.

Feed me as much football as possible!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New Orleans Saints (@saints)

I really hope Roger Goodell pulls the trigger on this move. Christmas is already the best holiday out there. If we pack the day with football, it’ll only be better!