The Minnesota Vikings Release Star Tight End Kyle Rudolph

Kyle Rudolph’s time in Minnesota has come to an end.

The Vikings made the decision to cut Rudolph loose late Tuesday afternoon, and the two-time Pro Bowl player is now free to sign with any team in the league. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyle Rudolph (@kylerudolph82)

It really does feel like the end of an era in Minnesota. Rudolph was one of the main pillars of the offense for the Vikings since entering the league in 2011 when his career at Notre Dame came to an end.

Now, after a decade with the team, it’s time for the talented tight end to find a new team.

After the Vikings released TE Kyle Rudolph, they release these statements: pic.twitter.com/4VzPYJaf58 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 2, 2021

Is Rudolph the player he once was during his younger days? No, he’s definitely not. He only had one touchdown last season, but there’s no doubt at all in my mind that he still has gas in the tank.

Not only does he still have some gas in the tank, but the man is a natural leader. In the NFL, guys like that come at a premium.

% of catchable passes dropped since 2017:

???? Kyle Rudolph – 1.0

???? Larry Fitzgerald – 2.1

???? Allen Robinson – 2.2

???? Antonio Brown – 2.2pic.twitter.com/7Nt7qa5ATv — PFF (@PFF) March 2, 2021

He’s going to land with a new team, and I hope he finds some more success. He’s a hell of a football player and a hell of a dude.