Miss Universe Pageant Will Air Live Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The 2021 Miss Universe pageant will air live for the first time since 2019.

“#MISSUNIVERSE Competition will air live around the world from Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Sunday, May 16 at 8:00 PM ET,” the pageant announced Wednesday on Twitter. (RELATED: Steve Harvey Appears To Roll His Eyes After Asking Miss Universe Contestant About Climate Change)

It’s unclear exactly what the COVID-19 protocols will be like for the pageant, but President Paula M. Shugart told the Associated Press the pageant will follow similar protocols set by November’s Miss USA competition.

Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa won the Miss Universe pageant in 2019. She was the first black woman from South Africa to win the crown and the first person to wear the crown as long as she has.

“Tonight a door was opened and I could not be more grateful to have been the one to have walked through it,” Tunzi wrote on Twitter after winning the crown in 2019. “May every little girl who witnessed this moment forever believe in the power of her dreams and may they see their faces reflected in mine. I am #MissUniverse2019.”

It feels like the Earth is healing from COVID-19 with all the events we’re going to get in 2021. In 2020, everything just got cancelled, including the 2020 Miss Universe competition. But it looks like we’re finally figuring out how to hold safe and socially distanced events in 2021.

This should be a very fun year.