Mother Says She’s Being Targeted By California’s Largest Teachers Union After She Pushed For School Reopening

A mother who received an email from California’s largest teachers union asking her to identify her race believes she’s being targeted after she spoke favorably about school reopenings with local media.

Maryam Qudrat, a parent and California State University Long Beach educator, read the email a United Teachers of Los Angeles “research specialist” sent her to the Daily Caller’s Jorge Ventura.

The email asks her to identify her race for a project collecting data on people who speak favorably about reopening schools to the media. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Teachers Union Sends Emails To Racially Profile Los Angeles Parents Speaking In Favor Of School Reopening)

“You are quoted twice in the last eight months,” the email said, in part.

“I know that Maryam is a common Iranian name, but I will not make any assumptions without a legitimate method,” the email continued. “Could you tell me how you racially self-identify or point me to a citation on your identity?”

Qudrat described what crossed her mind when she got the email. (RELATED: Black Parents Plan School Reopening Rally After Teachers Union Claims White, Rich People Are Behind Push To Reopen)

“My first reaction is, I’m being targeted. I am being targeted by the teachers union because of my being vocal as an educator pushing for the kids to have a proper education,” Qudrat told Ventura.

WATCH:

