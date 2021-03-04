Rudy Giuliani’s Daughter Says Threesomes Have Made Her A ‘Better Person’

Rudy Giuliani’s daughter, Caroline Rose Giuliani, talked about having threesomes and said it has made her “a better person.”

"I had known some time I was at least bisexual but had barely explored that side of my sexuality," the 32-year-old daughter of the former Mayor of New York wrote in Vanity Fair on Thursday. Her piece was titled "A Unicorn's Tale: Three-Way Sex With Couples Has Made Me A Better Person."

"I knew I wanted to experience new dynamics," she wrote of her sexual adventures.

I just created my 2021 Bingo card…. Rudy Giuliani’s daughter Caroline graphically details why she loves threesomes https://t.co/3hPYuU8xXR via @pagesix — Pete Catapano (@pcatapano) March 4, 2021

Caroline said she found a world of "ethical non-monogamy" after she got out of a "long-term, loving monogamous relationship." As part of this sexual exploration, she signed up for a dating app "where couples can seek a third partner, known as a 'unicorn.'"

“When people think about three-ways, intimacy may not be the first thing to come to mind,” Giuliani’s daughter wrote. ‘”Kinky,’ ‘dirty,’ and ‘taboo’ are probably top of the list. It can certainly be all of those things (she says with a naughty smile),” she wrote.

Giuliani’s daughter then described in detail how she met a couple she named Isabella and Oliver.

“I am typically more sexually submissive, but as we were texting (which quickly turned into sexting), I tried on this authoritative sexual persona,” Caroline wrote. “I was pleased to discover that, having been a submissive myself, finding the language to turn Isabella on came naturally to me.”

“I was, in turn, very turned on by turning her on,” she added. “By the time I was waiting for Isabella and Oliver at the bar with those first-date jitters, I wasn’t sure if our sexual preamble would make things awkward. I soon learned that traditionally awkward moments tend not to stay awkward between open and direct people.”

“We went back to their place,” Rudy’s daughter continued. “At one point Oliver and I had sex while Isabella watched – actively. She was a ‘cuckqueen’ which is a woman who enjoys role-playing ‘humiliation’ this way.” She wrote that the most “engrossing sensation was feeling Oliver’s palpable love for Isabella…..his desire to fulfill her was the deeper motivation for filling me.”

Caroline now identifies as “pansexual” and said the experience helped her with “depression, anxiety, and the lingering cognitive effects of adolescent anorexia.”