Tom Brady Card Sells For $1.32 Million

A Tom Brady card has sold for a staggering amount of money.
PWCC Marketplace announced Thursday night that they had brokered a sale of a 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket card of Brady when he was with the Patriots for $1.32 million! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
The card is now the most expensive NFL card ever sold. You can check out a photo of the card in the tweet below.
View this post on Instagram
As I’ve said before, the memorabilia market blows my mind sometimes. It’s truly shocking how much money some people are willing to spend.
I love sports memorabilia, and I have some really cool stuff. However, the idea of spending $1.32 million a card is insane.
While this might be the most expensive NFL card ever sold, it’s definitely not the most expensive card to ever hit the market.
For comparison, a card of Luka Doncic recently sold for $4.6 million.
JUST IN: Collector Nick Fiorello has purchased this Luka Doncic 1/1 for $4.6 million. pic.twitter.com/BziiWTrdfC
— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 28, 2021
Of course, it’s Tom Brady we’re talking about. In the game of football, nobody has won more championships than him.
I guess that means you have to pay a premium!
View this post on Instagram
Let us know in the comments how much money you’d spend on memorabilia. I’m guessing it’s less than $1.32 million.