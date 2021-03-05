Tom Brady Card Sells For $1.32 Million

A Tom Brady card has sold for a staggering amount of money.

PWCC Marketplace announced Thursday night that they had brokered a sale of a 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket card of Brady when he was with the Patriots for $1.32 million! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The card is now the most expensive NFL card ever sold. You can check out a photo of the card in the tweet below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PWCC Marketplace (@pwccmarketplace)

As I’ve said before, the memorabilia market blows my mind sometimes. It’s truly shocking how much money some people are willing to spend.

I love sports memorabilia, and I have some really cool stuff. However, the idea of spending $1.32 million a card is insane.

While this might be the most expensive NFL card ever sold, it’s definitely not the most expensive card to ever hit the market.

For comparison, a card of Luka Doncic recently sold for $4.6 million.

JUST IN: Collector Nick Fiorello has purchased this Luka Doncic 1/1 for $4.6 million. pic.twitter.com/BziiWTrdfC — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 28, 2021

Of course, it’s Tom Brady we’re talking about. In the game of football, nobody has won more championships than him.

I guess that means you have to pay a premium!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady)

Let us know in the comments how much money you’d spend on memorabilia. I’m guessing it’s less than $1.32 million.