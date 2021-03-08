Oklahoma Is Planning For 100% Capacity During The 2021 College Football Season

The Oklahoma Sooners are planning for 100% capacity at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium for the 2021 season.

According to NewsOn6.com, athletic director Joe Castiglione revealed in a recent email that the Sooners are planning on “maximum capacity.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Oklahoma now joins a growing list of programs that intend on having packed stands once week one of the 2021 season rolls around.

Attendance at sporting events has been severely restricted and outright banned in some places since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

It really does look like packed stands are going to be a reality for the 2021 college football season and I can’t wait to see it.

We were robbed of the opportunity in 2020 thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, but things are quickly trending up.

College football isn’t meant to be played in empty stadiums. It’s meant to be played in packed stadiums with tens of thousands of drunk and passionate fans yelling at the top of their voices.

It’s just the way it’s meant to be, and that’s the way it’s going to be in 2021!

Let’s hope more and more schools continue to add their name to the list of teams planning on full capacity. We love to see it!