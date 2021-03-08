REPORT: Jalen Hurts ‘Is The Guy’ For The Eagles, Quarterback Competition Isn’t Expected

The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly plan on riding with Jalen Hurts at quarterback from day one of the 2021 season.

The Eagles traded Carson Wentz to the Colts this offseason, and there’s been speculation about whether or not competition would be brought in for Hurts. Well, it looks like that’s not going to happen. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Chris Mortensen said the following Monday, according to BleedingGreenNation.com:

Yes, Jalen Hurts is the guy. Jeffrey Lurie, the owner of the Eagles, has basically sent the message to his personnel department and Howie Roseman that he wants to do everything he can to help Jalen Hurts be successful and not bring in somebody to compete for the job. Now, they have a new head coach in Nick Sirianni, he understands what the owner wants, the owner gets.

You can listen to Mortensen’s full comments below.

I’m glad the Eagles are fully handing over the reins to Hurts. When Wentz was traded, it was clearly time to let Hurts run the offense.

When chatter started about potentially bringing in competition, I thought that was absolutely insane. Why get rid of Wentz to then force Hurts into a quarterback competition?

Hurts is a freak-of-nature athlete, throws an OK ball and comes at a very cheap price. The Eagles have to find out whether or not he can be the guy.

If he is, then throw every asset possible around him to build.

I truly believe Hurts can be a very solid NFL quarterback. Now it’s time to find out whether or not that’s the case. Let’s see what he can do!