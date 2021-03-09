The Big 10 Tournament Starts Wednesday In Indianapolis

The Big 10 basketball tournament starts Wednesday, and I know everyone is excited!

This is what March is all about. It's about winning conference tournaments and then winning the national title.

The Illini will face off against the winner of Rutgers/Indiana this Friday at 5:30 PM CT on BTN. Here’s your official 2021 Big Ten Tournament Bracket: pic.twitter.com/u4cLhkRle6 — The Field Pass (@TheFieldPass) March 8, 2021

For the Big 10, the journey starts Wednesday in Indianapolis. Fourteen teams are in one city sharing the same goal. One will win the conference tournament, many will go to March Madness and one will hopefully be crowned the national champs.

This is why we play the game!

Personally, the start of the Big 10 tournament is when March Madness really comes alive for me. Growing up, we’d watch the B1G tournament games in class while I was in high school.

It didn’t even really matter who the teacher was. If basketball was being played, then we were going to be watching.

Plus, this year has a premium on it because we didn’t get to play in 2020 thanks to the wonderful coronavirus pandemic.

Congratulations To The 2020 College Basketball National Champions – The Wisconsin Badgers https://t.co/SCNbBMDbtQ — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 12, 2020

So, buckle up starting Wednesday and let’s ride this wave of chaos right through Selection Sunday. I hope you’re all ready!