Buckingham Palace Responds To Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Interview With Oprah Winfrey

Buckingham Palace released a statement Tuesday on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The statement directly addressed the accusations of racism Markle and Prince Harry made during Sunday’s tell-all interview.

“The whole family is saddened to learn the extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” the statement said, according to CBS News correspondent Nancy Chen.

NEW: The Queen responds to Meghan and Harry interview pic.twitter.com/7eeLnvzhoa — Nancy Chen (@NancyChenNews) March 9, 2021

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning,” the statement continued. “While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.” (RELATED: Outlets Airing Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Interview Reportedly Must Adhere To Four Conditions)

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members,” the statement concluded.

The royal couple dropped bombshells during the sit-down interview Sunday, accusing the palace of racism. Prince Harry also claimed his father and brother are “trapped” within the royal family.

Markle also opened up about her mental health struggles. She even revealed she was once suicidal.

“Look, I was really ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry especially, because I know how much loss he suffered, but I knew that if I didn’t say it, then I would do it,” Markle said alongside Prince Harry. “I just didn’t want to be alive anymore.”