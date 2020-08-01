Exclusive Candace Owens Interview, Part One: Her Views On Black Lives Matter

Commentator Candace Owens sat down with the Daily Caller’s Vince Coglianese to give her perspective on Black Lives Matter and where she believes all their funds are going.

“When you try to ask them, ‘Where is this money going?’ They have no offices; there is no organized cell. Right, it’s literally a terrorist organization,” Owens said. “This is what you would expect if you were looking into the finances of ISIS.” (RELATED: Candace Owens Calls Out ‘Doomsday Cult’ Leftists, Kaepernick At CPAC)

Owens gave her thoughts on all things BLM, including the protests and riots that have swept across the nation and even into other countries after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. She argues Democrats are intentionally stirring up anger – and votes – in Black America by saying racial issues are worse than they’ve ever been.

“These protests are remarkably funded,” she said. “Antifa, it’s organized. I mean, these people, they’ve got bricks and Molotov cocktails, and we’re looking at an organized cell of terrorism that’s hiding behind the idea that they’re trying to further civil rights.”

