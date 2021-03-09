Reps. Matt Gaetz, Jim Jordan Get Behind #FreeBritney Trend

Representatives Matt Gaetz and Jim Jordan used Britney Spears as an example in a letter sent Tuesday to House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler regarding conservatorships in the United States.

Jordan and Gaetz requested in the document that Nadler hold a hearing on court-ordered conservatorships.

“The House Committee on the Judiciary is charged with safeguarding the rights afforded to Americans by the U.S. Constitution,” the letter stated. “These rights include having the free will to guide one’s own affairs and the legal autonomy over one’s own finances. When situations suggest the unjust deprivation of those rights by the government, we have an obligation to conduct oversight and explore potential remedies.”

Conservatorships are used to allocate financial or personal decisions to another person in situations where an individual may be incapable of making decisions themselves. Conservatorships are mostly used in cases of mental disability or dementia.

Gaetz and Jordan used Spears’ conservatorship, which was thrust back into the spotlight after the documentary “Framing Britney Spears” aired, as an example in their letter.

“I think Britney would be a great witness…and would likely have a lot to say on this subject,” Gaetz told the Daily Caller.

Spears’ conservatorship was put in place in 2008, when the pop star was in her late 20s. Most recently, Spears’ lawyer claimed the pop star “strongly opposed” her father as her conservator. Spears’ lawyer also relayed the message that Spears would not perform as long as her father was in control as conservator.

In February, Spears’ father Jamie’s objections were denied and a third party was added as a co-conservator for the pop star.