Meghan Markle Says Everyone Has A Basic Right To Privacy While Airing Royal Family Drama During Oprah Interview

Meghan Markle emphasized everyone’s basic right to privacy during her interview with Oprah while airing all of the royal family’s drama.

Markle opened up about her idea of privacy in an unreleased clip of the interview obtained and shared Monday by Oprahmag.com.

“I think everyone has a basic right to privacy. Basic,” Markle responded. “We’re not talking about anything that anybody else wouldn’t expect.”

Meghan Markle Says Family Deserves a ‘Basic Right to Privacy’ from the Public Eye in Unaired Clip​ https://t.co/LJB3fR2wMO — People (@people) March 9, 2021

“I think life is about being able to share our stories and share parts of our lives that you’re comfortable with,” Markle continued. (RELATED: Piers Morgan Calls Out Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Over Oprah Winfrey Interview)

“There’s no one who’s on Instagram or social media that would say, ‘because I shared this one picture that entitles you to have my entire camera roll…’ no one would want that.”

“It’s about boundaries and it’s about respect,” she added. (RELATED: Is Meghan Markle Going To Finish The Job We Started In 1776?)

That’s odd, because Markle definitely crossed some boundaries by sharing stories about other royal family members, while they weren’t even there to defend themselves. She wants everything about her life to be private and respected, but is willing to air out the royal family’s dirty laundry to the world, including the 17 million people who tuned in on CBS.

Markle can publicly accuse the palace of racism, without sharing details. However, reports of Markle bullying palace aides were labeled as a smear campaign by her representatives.

Basically, there can be news stories about Markle and Prince Harry, but only if they’re staged. Got it.