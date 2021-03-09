Video Shows NYPD Officers Getting Shot By Suspect While Responding To Call

The New York Police Department (NYPD) released body cam footage showing two officers getting shot in a Brooklyn apartment stairwell on Sunday night while responding to a call of a man shot by his roommate.

Three officers and one sergeant responded to a call of a man shot in a Crown Heights apartment building around 9:15 p.m. Sunday, Chief of Detectives Rodney Harris said Monday during a press conference.

When officers arrived on the scene they found the suspect standing in the doorway of his apartment “wearing a blanket over his shoulders,” according to video footage and Harrison. Officers began talking to the suspect, and the suspect then told police he was the one who made the 9-1-1 call. The suspect, however, then disappears into his apartment and begins speaking incoherently and screaming.

Officers begin to ascend the stairs in a single-file line before they notice the suspect had a .38-caliber handgun, Harrison said, noting the body-cam footage.

Here is a look at CCTV and bodycam footage from the shooting location. pic.twitter.com/ZLZOMpdtmf — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) March 8, 2021

“Put the gun down!” one of the officers can be heard screaming before shots ring out. The suspect allegedly fired three rounds as police returned fire while rushing back down the stairs. The gunman retreated back into his apartment, according to video.

Harrison said the officer who was first to ascend up the stairs was unharmed after a bullet grazed his bulletproof vest and got lodged inside his jacket uniform. The officer who was fourth in line suffered a graze wound to his left shin. (RELATED: Deputy Shoots And Kills Knife-Wielding Woman In Front Of Kids, Video Shows)

Meanwhile the roommate had a gunshot wound to each of his legs and was taken to a local hospital. He is expected to survive.

The suspect, later identified as 44-year-old Abdur Rashid Ridhwaan, was not hit by gunfire. He was charged with attempted murder of a police officer, attempted murder, criminal possession of a weapon and unlawful imprisonment, according to authorities.

“What last night reminds us is two things: Number 1: There is no routine call. Number 2: Police officers have split-second decisions to make life and death circumstances,” Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said during the press conference. “We have seen this far too often lately.”