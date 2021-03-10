NFL Salary Cap Drops To $182.5 Million For The 2021 Season

The NFL salary cap has taken a huge hit.

The salary cap for the 2021 NFL season has been set at $182.5 million. Just how much of a decline is it due to revenue losses because of coronavirus?

Well, the cap in 2020 was $198.2 million. So, it’s a huge drop.

Last year’s cap: $198.2 million. This year’s cap: $182.5 million. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2021

We all knew this was coming and it’s now a done deal. The NFL lost billions of dollars in 2020 without fans in the stands. It bled money during the pandemic.

In order to shore up the bleeding, the salary cap had to decline. That’s just the nature of the beast.

As for who is going to be hit the hardest, this is really bad news for veterans on huge contracts without much guaranteed money left.

NFL teams need to offload millions, and players in that category are going to be the first to go. It’s going to be a bloodbath once players start getting cut loose.

You can expect tons of veterans to hit the market in the coming days as teams dump their deals to free up cap space. It’s going to be anarchy out there for a lot of guys. You hate to see it, but the salary cap is another casualty of the pandemic.