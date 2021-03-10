Tim Allen Teases New Project With Jay Leno At Edwards Air Force Base

Tim Allen teased a new project with Jay Leno on Wednesday, sharing a picture from Edwards Air Force Base in California.

“Doing a show with pal of mine Jay Leno at Edward’s Air Force base,” the 67-year-old actor tweeted. “I am in heaven in the company of machines men and women who are truly inspiring,” he added, along with a snapshot of two planes. (RELATED: Tim Allen’s ‘Last Man Standing’ Character Will Continue To Have His ‘Conservative Viewpoint,’ Fox CEO Confirms)

In a follow-up tweet, the “Last Man Standing” star shared a photo of “Col RANDEL J. GORDON” whom he met on the base, calling the colonel an “incredible man.” (RELATED: Tim Allen’s ‘Last Man Standing’ Comes To An End After 9 Seasons)

“His intellect, experience and sense of humor,” Allen wrote. “Answered barrage of questions I had on aircraft I loved as a kid and amazed at as an adult. We are so lucky such people serve this country.”

There is not much information about the project, but as Pop Culture noted, Allen and Leno are not strangers to working together.

Leno, who is best known as the host of “The Tonight Show,” appeared on Allen’s hit 90s sitcom “Home Improvement.” Jay also made a few guest appearances on Allen’s latest Fox show “Last Man Standing.”