Saints Quarterback Taysom Hill Gets A 4-Year Extension Worth Up To $140 Million

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill has been given a huge deal.

According to Adam Schefter, the Saints have given Hill an extension worth up to $140 million over four years. There's just one issue for Hill.

All the years are voidable, which means none of it is guaranteed outside of the signing bonus.

Saints are restructuring QB Taysom Hill’s contract to create cap room. Details are great: it’s a 4-year, $140 million contract extension – but all years are voidable and it’s a mechanism to free up cap space this year, per source. It saves Saints over $7.5M against cap this year. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2021

Taysom Hill’s contract numbers this year include a $9.686 million signing bonus, a $1.439 million guaranteed roster bonus and a $1.034 million guaranteed base salary, plus incentives, per source. https://t.co/Ooy7akgPlv — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2021

The thinking on Taysom Hill’s 4-year, $140 million voidable extension is this to create cap space this year, which Hill wanted. But if he starts and performs like a top QB, the framework is there for a new deal next off-season. https://t.co/Ooy7akgPlv — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2021

When I first saw the news that Hill had agreed to a $140 million extension in the aftermath of Drew Brees retiring, I couldn’t believe what I was reading.

It made no sense at all. How could a guy with such limited quarterback experience in the NFL be worth so much money?

Then, I saw the finer points and realized what the Saints had done. They more or less gave Hill a deal that he has to go out and earn every year or it disappears.

We’ll see if Hill can earn his money or not, but getting a $140 million extension that’s really not worth much at all is a hell of a way to frame it.

It’s now likely his show in New Orleans, and he can earn some huge money if he can get the job done.