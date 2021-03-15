Editorial

Saints Quarterback Taysom Hill Gets A 4-Year Extension Worth Up To $140 Million

New Orleans Saints v New York Giants

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill has been given a huge deal.

According to Adam Schefter, the Saints have given Hill an extension worth up to $140 million over four years. There’s just one issue for Hill. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

All the years are voidable, which means none of it is guaranteed outside of the signing bonus.

When I first saw the news that Hill had agreed to a $140 million extension in the aftermath of Drew Brees retiring, I couldn’t believe what I was reading.

It made no sense at all. How could a guy with such limited quarterback experience in the NFL be worth so much money?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Taysom Hill (@ts_hill)

Then, I saw the finer points and realized what the Saints had done. They more or less gave Hill a deal that he has to go out and earn every year or it disappears.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Taysom Hill (@ts_hill)

We’ll see if Hill can earn his money or not, but getting a $140 million extension that’s really not worth much at all is a hell of a way to frame it.

It’s now likely his show in New Orleans, and he can earn some huge money if he can get the job done.