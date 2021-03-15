Star Wars Fans Built Replica Of Spaceship Featured In TV Show

Fans of the Star Wars spin-off series “The Mandalorian” built a replica of the spaceship in Yakutsk, Russia, Japan Today reported.

The “Razor Crest” gunship replica is built from fiberboard, metal and plastic foam and stands at nearly four meters tall. The project cost more than 750,000 rubles—approximately $10,200—according to the report.

Ayaal Fyodorov said it took him and his friends nearly three months to build the spaceship.

“The ship weighs more than a tonne. We were very much motivated to make it. As if we were inside the TV series and rebuilding the ship,” said, according to Japan Today.

Fyodorov said he used his savings, then sold his car in an effort to raise money for the construction of the spaceship. (RELATED:REVIEW: ‘The Mandalorian’ On Disney+ Is A Must Watch Show For ‘Star Wars’ Fans)

“When we decided to add more precise details to the cockpit, we realized that we didn’t have enough money but also didn’t want to abandon everything halfway in,” Fyodorov told the state-run Russian News Agency.

“Our Instagram followers helped us. When we called for assistance, they helped us raise the needed funds. The Yakutsk IT park, a [local] private company, helped us rent a hangar, the only place where the structure could fit,” he said.

The spaceship has a special seat for Baby Yoda and the title character Din Djarin, Japan Today reported.

Season 3 of “The Mandalorian” will reportedly begin filming this April.