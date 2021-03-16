REPORT: Corporate Losses Will Exceed $13 Billion During March Madness Because Of Unproductive Workers

Unproductive workers will reportedly cost businesses billions of dollars during March Madness.

According to WalletHub, corporate losses are expected to exceed $13 billion as employees focus on the games instead of work. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

How many hours of basketball does the average worker plan on watching during the NCAA tournament? The answer to that is six hours, and 56% of millennials are willing to miss a deadline over missing a game.

Those are rookie numbers, folks. Six hours a day? Once the TV goes on Friday morning, it’s not getting turned off until the last game is over Monday night.

Anyone who tries to interrupt that is in for a rude awakening. Six hours a day of basketball is what I do just to get warmed up for the primetime games.

Also, if your girlfriend does anything to try to interrupt the action or time with your boys, break up with her on the spot.

Life is far too short to choose a woman over March Madness.

Thoughts and prayers to all the girlfriends out there who are going to be dumb enough to recommend some weekend activities with their boyfriends during March Madness. Heartbreak and disappointment are just around the corner! — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 16, 2021

If you have sick days or vacation days saved up, burn them now. If you don’t, find whatever excuses you can. I’ve gone to some pretty absurd lengths to avoid hanging out with people so I can watch March Madness games.

Luckily, I’m in an industry where my work and passions are pretty much a perfect circle. That doesn’t mean I want annoying texts seeing if I’m open to hanging out! If you’re not about beers and basketball, then save it.

Buckle up and let’s have ourselves a weekend. If you’re not with us, you’re against us!