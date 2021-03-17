Watch The Trailer For The Upcoming Thriller ‘Every Breath You Take’

Casey Affleck’s new movie “Every Breath You Take” looks incredibly sinister and chilling.

The plot of the film is about, according to IMDB, “A psychiatrist, whose client commits suicide, finds his family life disrupted after introducing her surviving brother to his wife and daughter.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Affleck is joined within the cast by an all-star lineup that includes India Eisley, Michelle Monaghan and Sam Claflin.

Watch the intense trailer below.

This movie looks like it’s going to be insanely intense, and I’m here for every single second of it. The plot seems great and the entire cast lineup is outstanding.

For those of you who don’t know, Eisley starred in the hit limited series “I am the Night” with Chris Pine, and it’s one of the best series released over the past few years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by India Eisley (@indiaeisley)

Now, she’s playing Affleck’s daughter in “Every Breath You Take.” Knowing what I know about her performance in “I am the Night,” she’s more than capable of rocking the screen in a dark thriller about a psycho.

Overall, it looks pretty damn good, and I might have to check this one out. You can find “Every Breath You Take” starting April 2.