Editorial

REPORT: Chicago Made An ‘Aggressive’ Run At Russell Wilson, Seattle Wasn’t Open To Trading Him

Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

The Chicago Bears reportedly made a serious run at landing Russell Wilson, but the team’s efforts failed.

According to a source of Adam Schefter’s, the Bears made “a very aggressive pursuit” of Seattle’s superstar passer, but the Seahawks weren’t open to dealing him at this time. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Bears ultimately ended up signing Andy Dalton, which is a hell of a downgrade from the quarterback fans thought they were getting.

When I heard about the Andy Dalton signing, I said the only way it made sense was if Wilson is 100% off the table.

As long as Wilson was still in play for Chicago, then they had to put all their eggs in that basket.

It sounds like they ran with that strategy as far as they could, but Seattle just wasn’t interested in giving up the face of the franchise.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson)

Now, the question becomes if any other team can land Wilson. At this point, I’d say the answer to that is no.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson)

Despite all the issues, it looks like Seattle has no intention of dealing the future hall of fame member.