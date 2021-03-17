REPORT: Chicago Made An ‘Aggressive’ Run At Russell Wilson, Seattle Wasn’t Open To Trading Him

The Chicago Bears reportedly made a serious run at landing Russell Wilson, but the team’s efforts failed.

According to a source of Adam Schefter’s, the Bears made “a very aggressive pursuit” of Seattle’s superstar passer, but the Seahawks weren’t open to dealing him at this time. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Chicago made “a very aggressive pursuit” of Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, per sources, and the Bears were told that Seattle is not trading him at this time. The Bears were one of four teams Wilson’s agent named as a place of interest. Now Chicago has an agreement with Andy Dalton. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2021

The Bears ultimately ended up signing Andy Dalton, which is a hell of a downgrade from the quarterback fans thought they were getting.

Former Cowboys’ QB Andy Dalton is signing a one-year, $10 million deal, with the chance to earn another $3 million in incentives, with the Chicago Bears, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2021

When I heard about the Andy Dalton signing, I said the only way it made sense was if Wilson is 100% off the table.

As long as Wilson was still in play for Chicago, then they had to put all their eggs in that basket.

It sounds like they ran with that strategy as far as they could, but Seattle just wasn’t interested in giving up the face of the franchise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson)

Now, the question becomes if any other team can land Wilson. At this point, I’d say the answer to that is no.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson)

Despite all the issues, it looks like Seattle has no intention of dealing the future hall of fame member.